Viral Video: When Rahul Gandhi Asked SRK's Advice For Politicians and Actor Dropped Truth Bomb

An old video showing Shah Rukh Khan’s interaction with Rahul Gandhi is going viral on Twitter. “What’s one piece of advice you have towards politicians?" Rahul Gandhi asked SRK, who was up on stage. The actor replied with his signature wit and his answer has been winning hearts online. “I’m glad it’s such a simple question," SRK quipped. “One piece of advice all the politicians will follow and we will have a wonderful country, and look who you asked!"

“I lie and cheat and do deceit for a living. I’m an actor. I’m all show, nothing really concrete inside me," SRK elaborated. “I’d like to say I have a huge amount of respect for people who run the country, who have it in their hearts to run the country. It’s a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it right we’re all gonna make money, we’re all gonna be happy, we’ll all be a great and very proud nation."

At this point, the audience has begun to break into smiles. “So my advice to all the politicians is," Shah Rukh continues, “please be as honest as realistically possible!" The audience, including Manmohan Singh, breaks into applause, and all these years later, the reaction is similar on Twitter as well.

Shah Rukh is known for casually dropping truth bombs. For instance, after the release of Pathaan, during a press conference, he made an ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ reference, dubbing costars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as Amar and Anthony respectively, and himself as Akbar. “This is what makes cinema," SRK said. “Amar Akbar Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have with anybody, any culture, or any aspect of life…"

Shah Rukh continued to speak about how he makes films out of love and to get love in return. He stressed that his audience’s love means a great deal more to him than box office numbers. “We have to keep our culture, our old stories, all that has seeped into this country- our beautiful country which is India- we have to tell the stories in modern ways, in different ways and when we tell them in those different ways, there is no way that we are deriding anybody…"

