Viral Video: Woman’s Killer Dance Moves At A Wedding Takes Internet By Storm

We often come across funny and viral videos on social media. Recently, one such video of a woman dancing to the famous Punjabi song, Oh ho ho ho, at a wedding is going viral. Her energetic dance moves and amazing expressions have taken social media by storm.

The video was posted on the Instagram handle @Wedus with the caption, “Indian Wedding Dance be like; Mesmerizing performance by: @honeysingh.2013". The video is creating strides on the Internet. Several users are praising the woman for her incredible dance moves.

One user wrote, “Live your life to the fullest, you are so cute". Another social media user applauded the woman for her energetic dance moves. She commented, “Love the energy". One user also wrote, “That’s a spirit. Live life to the fullest". People have showered the comment section with fire and love-struck emojis. The video has also ranked up several views, likes and a host of comments.

This is an old clip, but is still garnering love from the audience. In the video, the woman can be seen dancing her heart out to the Punjabi song. Her moves, energy and on-point expressions also got people around her to dance.

Several other videos from weddings are trending on social media too. Weddings are the time when everyone gets a chance to get together and have fun and such viral videos are proof that wedding seasons make you enjoy yourself to the fullest.

