Norwegian dance group Quick Style are on their India tour and they’re busting out some moves with stars of the likes of Virat Kohli and Suniel Shetty. They announced a Reels challenge, where people would have to come up with dances to the song ‘Dilbar’ by @tech_panda. Quick Style gained raging popularity in India after their participation in the whirlwind ‘Kala Chashma’ trend last year.

Quick Style collaborated with a number of content creators and public figures and the Reels will be releasing over the next two weeks.

Virat Kohli

Suniel Shetty

Quick Style has also choreographed for BTS in the past. Here are some of the celebrities- not just from India- who have already rocked out with Quick Style.

Anil Kapoor

Mahira Khan

The group’s Desi connect is quite strong. They have performed to a number of Bollywood songs like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, ‘Saddi Gali’, ‘Jehda Nasha’, ‘Leke Pehla Pyaar’ and more. Bilal Malik, one of the founders of the group, said, “We’re thrilled with the love people in India have for Quickstyle. The adulation that started with the trending ‘Kala Chashma’ has continued to date. Through this visit, we want to know you better, connect with the culture here, and inspire others to find their own jam, the way we have with music and dance on reels."

Since coming to India, Quick Style also shared a video of their time in Mumbai. “Mumbai in our hearts!❤️‍🔥 THANK YOU ALL!!!!!" They wrote in the caption.

Are they getting you in the mood to dance as well?

