Virat Kohli revealed a text he sent to Anushka Sharma before they started dating and Twitter has dubbed it relationship goals.

March 22, 2023

Virat Kohli revealed his awkward text to Anushka Sharma before they started texting. (Credits: Instagram/@anushkasharma)
Virat Kohli has shared a text that he sent to Anushka Sharma before they started dating and Twitter can relate. Speaking on AB de Villiers’ YouTube show, Virat revealed the text that he sent to Anushka during their initial days of hanging out and how it left him feeling “awkward". He also shared the story of their first meeting while shooting a commercial.

“We had hung out for a few months and I remember, one day I sent her [Anushka] this message. ‘You know, when I used to be single, I used to do this and that…’ She’s like ‘What do you mean you used to be?’ I had already decided in my mind and heart that we were dating. That was again a little awkward," Virat revealed during the conversation.

Twitter has been collectively asking ‘When is it our turn?’

Virat also described his first meeting with Anushka and how he was extremely nervous. He narrated how his first comment to her had something to do with their relative heights. He recalled how he felt extremely tense before going to the set and how he reached there five minutes before her. She was wearing “decent-height" heels and he asked her “Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?"

As the shoot went on, Virat said that he realised Anushka was a pretty “normal" person. “We could connect on the same things that a usual middle-class household would experience. We really connected on those experiences," he was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for years. The ‘it’ couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Their photos and supportive messages for each other regularly set examples on social media.

