Vishal Dadlani, Farah Khan Have a Priceless Reaction to Slowed Version of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’

The concept of old songs getting reworked and remixed is not new! And most of the time, the public finds it useless and distasteful as they are believed to take up the real essence of the original song. It makes them realise how beautiful the songs were when produced in the 90s. However, an artist created a rather slow version of a famous Bollywood song that was loved by online users. Not just that, the video went so viral that it reached the composers of the original song.

If you’re a fan of Katrina Kaif , then you would’ve definitely grooved on the beats of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ when it first came out in 2010! A singer, Poorvi Koutish, created an opera version of this popular song from Farah Khan’s ‘Tees Maar Khan’ and internet can’t get enough of it. Sharing the music video on YouTube, the artist covered the entire song in her melodious voice and gave a rather unique tone to the beats of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’. In a 3-minute video, the singer recreated the song in a way that delighted fans as they never thought to like a completely slow and opposite version of the groovy song.

Advertisement

“Say Hello to Sheila! This piece of joy was supposed to reach you 4.5 years ago…but well, better late than never!," wrote Poorvi alongside her YouTube video that amassed over 4.6K views on the platform.

Check Out Poorvi Kaushik’s Version of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’

As the internet praised the artist and called her version ‘beautiful’, one of the music directors of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, Vishal Dadlani, also applauded Poorvi and shared an Instagram story for her. “Utterly epic cover of Sheila Ki Jawani," he wrote and asked Shekhar Ravijani (another music director of the song), Farah Khan, and Sunidhi Chauhan to check it out. The movie director also reposted Vishal’s complimentary IG story for Poorvi. No doubt, the makers’ priceless reaction gave a nod to the viral song.

Advertisement

“Soo soothing…new gem added to my playlist," commented a user on the video-sharing platform. Others also admired Poorvi’s version of the track and wrote, “That was bold, different and new. Nicely done. Kudos" while another user said, “Opera Phenomenal".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here