A Dehradun vlogger landed in trouble after posting a video of himself performing dangerous bike stunts. In the video, he can be seen opting for some risky manoeuvres on the road in an attempt to garner more likes and subscribers on his YouTube channel. The reckless behaviour did not go unnoticed by the local police who seized the bike and registered a case against him for violating traffic rules. The video has since gone viral, sparking a heated debate on the internet. The cops have shared a compilation clip of his dangerous stunts followed by his apology on Twitter.

Along with the clip, Dehradun Police tweeted in Hindi, “Dehradun vlogger made a video of rash driving and stunting on a bike and posted on YouTube to increase likes and subscribers. Dehradun police seized the bike and registered a case under the relevant sections. While apologising, the YouTuber appealed to the general public to follow the traffic rules."

While many have criticised the vlogger for his dangerous stunts, others have shared how they appreciate the police’s prompt response in the situation. The incident has also raised important questions about the role of social media in promoting reckless behaviour and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. “I lost my 3 friends in 2010 road accident at ISBT Dehradun…so please don’t risk your life just for the sake sake of social media views," wrote a user.

“Dehradun ki roads aur traffic normal speed ke laayak hi nhi hain aur aise stunt toh bahut dangerous hain. Inke liye bhi baki logon ke liye bhi," another user tweeted.

One comment read, “Sir well done. Such bikers deserve strict action. They are indeed a nuisance, endangering lives of citizens on road. Keep it up."

This is not the first time someone on the internet has tried to gain popularity by performing dangerous stunts. A group of 14 men in Uttar Pradesh chose to engage in such activities, dividing themselves across three bikes in a reckless manner. News agency ANI posted pictures of the incident on their Twitter account, which showed the riders almost standing upright on the bikes in an attempt to carry so many passengers.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Deorania area of Bareilly, and the video of the stunt was being filmed for Instagram reels. The police witnessed the dangerous act, but the individuals fled the scene before any action could be taken. The vehicles were seized by the police.

