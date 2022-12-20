Wait, What? Does This Philippine Artist Paint Use His Blood?

Whenever we visit an art museum or art gallery, artists often amaze us with their talent and artwork. They put their time and patience into making it look marvellous. Over the years, artists have evolved and found fascinating ways to bring their art to the public eye. They always say that they have put their sweat, tears and blood into it. But this Philippine artist uses his blood in his paintings.

The 52-year-old artist Elito Circa produces canvas paintings that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of medium.

According to Reuters, he was born in a low-income household with little access to school supplies and art materials. Elito then explored different mediums to continue following his passion, he even used plums and tomatoes as paint substitutes. But he started using blood in paintings when he scraped himself as a young boy and from there, his fascination with using blood began.

Speaking to the news agency Elito shared that every time he got scraped, he would use his blood since bloodstains are also hard to remove.

Now, he goes to the town’s health clinic once every three months to have his blood drawn, usually in increments of 17 oz which is 500 ml that he stores in a cooler in his studio for his future projects.

“My artwork is very important to me because they come from me, it is from my blood, my DNA is part of it…" he explained. He also mentioned that his philosophy is that life is circular and everything is a cycle, so his blood is a tool that serves as a reminder of where he came from.

After painting a 122 x 244 cm (4 x 8 ft) mural depicting the history of Pantabangan, the town where Elito grew up, he has now set his sight on a more ambitious project. In the coming years, he wants to create the largest blood painting ever on a 100-metre (328 ft canvas, to set a new world record.

