People often showcase skills that are unique to their job on social media and some of these skills tend to gain a lot of attention due to their uniqueness and precision. Industrial Anand Mahindra shared a video and appreciated the skills of a waiter who was seen balancing a tall tower of dosa plates in his hand. The waiter was carrying 16 plates of dosa all at once and had clearly impressed Anand Mahindra.

The video starts with a man preparing hot dosas and placing them on plates that the server methodically piles one by one on his left hand, before approaching the diners seated at the tables from the kitchen. Then, while remembering who ordered what, he goes on to serve all these dosa varieties to various tables.

The video has left the Mahindra Group chairman fascinated. “We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event," the industrialist wrote in the caption.

The video has garnered over 1 million views since it was shared a day ago. Several users in the comments section went on to applaud the waiter for his exceptional balancing and serving skills while others questioned the hygiene concerns in the manner that the plates were placed.

One user commented, “For God’s sake, I was thinking every plate would be the last, but he kept on piling!"

Another user wrote, “My OCD is saying that the edible items are touching the bottoms of the plates."

“Dear Sir, thank you for sharing this video. It is a reminder that in today’s age where people look for shortcuts, there is no substitute to hard work, humility, constant practice and a smile," a user commented.

“He’s got a good understanding of Physics and thermodynamics in how the plates are carefully placed both for balance and to prevent his hands from scalding," another comment read.

This video of the waiter’s impressive balancing performance was captured from Vidyarthi Bhavan, a well-known South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. While Mahindra did not mention the location, the restaurant replied to the industrialist’s tweet.

The eatery had a modest beginning in 1943 and was popular for serving pocket-friendly food to students.

