Want To Beat Traffic? This 'Roundabout Slingshot' Might Come To Your Rescue

A ‘roundabout slingshot’ driving technique has become a massive topic of discussion ever since a TikToker shared a video of it online. The footage shows the TikToker, who was the driver, manoeuvring using the roundabout in such a way that beats all the motorists queued up on the left side to make the same exit. Wondering how did he manage to do that? The dashcam footage of the incident shows how the TikToker skipped the entire traffic waiting to turn left by using the empty right-hand lane.

He approached a roundabout to access a supermarket exit, which leads him to appear in front of the waiting vehicles in the left lane. A report by LadBible explained that the driving move refrained motorists from queuing up on the left-hand lane. The video is reportedly from the time when Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held in the UK.

While the driver used the trick, a snippet of his background voice in the video narrated, “State funeral, the roads are absolutely slammed with people going to the shop and getting their bits in for the funeral tomorrow. Glad, I’ve got the roundabout slingshot in my driving arsenal. Skip that traffic, get around the roundabout, and get into the shop to get me tinny’s, lovely jubbly, sound as a pound." The video was reportedly titled, “Roundabout slingshot on state funeral eve."

Another report by The Sun, suggests that the ‘roundabout slingshot’ isn’t an illegal move but apparently drivers prefer to not deceive others in goodwill. TikTok users were reportedly divided after watching the hack. While some couldn’t fathom why motorists would use the trick, many thanked the driver for sharing it online.

A user commented, “Don’t know why more people don’t do this," while another wrote, “That’s a great idea; I have never thought of this," as per LadBible. One more joined the discussion and commented, “Not many people who are this aware will actually pull out in front of you, though." Meanwhile, a user added, “Slight risk of people seeing you enter, assuming you will be taking the ‘last exit’ and pulling out in front."

Would you ever give this roundabout slingshot a try?

