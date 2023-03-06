Home » BUZZ » Want to Eat 'USB Wired Mouse' and 'Steep Stapler'? Toronto Restaurant's 'Office' Menu is Viral

Want to Eat 'USB Wired Mouse' and 'Steep Stapler'? Toronto Restaurant's 'Office' Menu is Viral

A Toronto-based restaurant has renamed its menu items based on office supplies.

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:07 IST

Toronto

A Toronto-based restaurant has renamed its menu items based on office supplies. The idea is that people should be able to expense by renaming burgers as office supplies. The news initially spread in 2021 and was taken as a rumour. However, now, Twitter user Joshua Goodfield shared a screenshot of the menu. According to a report by Snopes, the menu is from a restaurant named Good Fortune. The majority of items on this restaurant’s menu have basic names. However, they launched a limited-time “Receats" (receipts) menu on food delivery services.

From ‘Basic Steel Stapler’ burger to ‘Mini Dry Erase Whiteboard’, the restaurant has it all. “a Toronto restaurant renamed its menu items as office supplies so people could expense their meals. I’ve seen it all," wrote Joshua in the caption. Have a look:

Director of operations at Good Fortune Burger, Jon Purdy, told the Toronto website BlogTo that there was no malice behind this campaign. The main aim was to give people a good laugh.

Netizens as well had a good laugh on knowing about this. The menu has managed to gather 1.2 million views. “My accountant asking me why I purchased 567 Braided HDMI Cables in 2022," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “When I was in college there was a smoke shop that came up as a school supply and book store."

Here are a few responses:

What do you think?

first published: March 06, 2023, 14:07 IST
