Kendall Jenner recently drew a slew of criticism over an alleged “Photoshop fail" after she posted some photos of herself on Instagram where her hand seemed to look extraordinarily long. This would not be the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner family has invited criticism over Photoshop jobs. They continue to receive backlash for negatively influencing global beauty standards.

In a series of photos, Kendall seemed to be enjoying herself at a beachy area. People, however, were quick to zero in on the “long" hand.

The model was widely trolled over the Photoshop allegations. “What is wrong with you hand in the photo?" One Instagram user asked. “Ur already above and beyond the beauty standard as one of the highest paid models tht exist, u dont need to edit photos to such a crazy extent - or even at all tbh [sic]," commented another user. “Whoever edits your photos needs a raise long hand ganggggggg [sic]," reads another comment.

Kendall’s close friend Hailey Bieber has since stepped forward to help her clear the air. In an Instagram story, the two could be seen joking around about Kendall’s hand. “While you’re sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally," Hailey said in the video, with Kendall showing the length of her hand.

“This is live footage of the hand!" Hailey quipped. She also put a caption over the video with aliens and a spaceship emoji. “been had long a** hands x fingers," it read.

The incident brings to mind the recent cucumber-cutting video that had brought Kendall similar flak. A scene from The Kardashians had shown Kendall struggling hard to cut a cucumber. It happened when Kendall tried to make herself a snack and ended up in a complicated situation. “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?" Kris Jenner asked Kendall in the viral video, to which she replied, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy." However, when she tried to cut the cucumber, it turned out to be tough for her.

