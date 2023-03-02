The potential of artificial intelligence technologies is immense. Platforms like Open AI and ChatGPT have shown just the tip of the iceberg of what AI can do to make our lives easy. However, the advancement in technology has also brought a threat to many existing jobs and their utility in the future. An old clip from the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry is currently being shared online and has been linked to the anxiety around being replaced by AI. In the video, a robotic cat successfully takes down Jerry, the rat, in lieu of Tom. Now, people on the internet are thinking about whether Tom was the first person to lose his job to AI that too almost 60 years ago.

The clip was posted by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu posted on Twitter. In the scene, Tom’s owner calls him and introduces him to a robotic cat that would perform the tasks Tom was unable to do in his work as a mouser. As the lady switches on Mechano, the robotic cat successfully captures Jerry and throws him out of the house. Tom packs his bag and leaves the house feeling dejected over his job loss.

“60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of machines and Artificial Intelligence," read the caption.

The video has staked up over 26,000 views and the number is still rising. Several users concurred with the idea, and some remarked that authors from the past had made accurate predictions about the future.

One user wrote, “Through cartoon, you said the reality."

Another person commended the creator of the cartoon for making the prediction and commented, “Wow!! Fred Quimby’s team really predicted it half a century ago."

“Well if you watch the whole video, in the end, the lady wants Tom back because the machine failed," a user pointed out.

Another user wrote, “LoL! Tom sent a warning alert but we laugh at it back then. now we are crying because AI is taking our jobs!"

In other AI-related news, an intriguing social experiment utilising AI discovered that a fake founder’s LinkedIn profile, which was created using AI and given a set of traits, resulted in an offer of investment from a VC analyst within 24 hours.

Roshan Patel, the CEO of a platform for paying medical bills, carried out the experiment.

