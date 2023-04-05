Washing Machine Explodes In Spanish Laundromat Seconds After Man's Exit; Watch

When it comes to putting our clothes in the laundry bags and then transferring them to the washing machine, we often forget to empty the pockets and sometimes that can lead to a lot of damage. However, sometimes there are bigger repercussions than forgetting things in our clothes. A video showing a washing machine in a laundromat exploding has gone viral on Twitter and people can’t help but wonder what caused it.

The video was shared on April 3 by an account named OnlyBangers. The 16-second footage starts with a man walking out of the laundromat in Spain with his clothes in multiple bags. A few seconds later, one of the front-load washing machine’s lids pops open and a huge explosion takes place that breaks the whole glass panel towards the entrance of the space.

The explosion leaves the shop destroyed and the washing machine in flames. The man who walked out of the laundromat was saved by an inch as he walked out seconds before the explosion. The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform with more than 6 crore views.

Shared with the text, “Someone didn’t check their pockets," the video has intrigued social media users to decipher what caused the explosion.

A user commented, “As a seasoned fire scientist with over a decade of experience in the field, I can attest to the fact that certain items left in pockets can turn a seemingly innocuous household appliance into a ticking time bomb." He further stated that it is important to remove flammable items such as lighters, matches and aerosol cans from the pockets and ensure there is no electronic device powered by a lithium-ion battery in there either.

Another user wrote, “Looks like the opening scene to an action movie."

A third user wrote, “Of all the things I was expecting to happen in that video - that wasn’t even in the top 20."

While some thought that a flammable item inside one of the clothes’ pockets caused the explosion, others thought a gas leak and additional pressure difference may have been the cause.

