WATCH: 15-foot Burmese Python Spotted Slithering Across Road in US

We often come across spine-chilling videos of human-animal interaction online. In one more such clip, a group of people were astounded when they spotted a massive Burmese python crossing their path at the Everglades National Park in Florida, United States. The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows the Burmese python, estimated to be more than 15 feet long, slithering across the road at the national park. The group slows down their vehicle to get a better look at the snake on the road. Their navigator is heard saying, ‘Proceed to the route’. A few seconds later, one person is heard exclaiming, “this is the biggest snake I’ve ever seen in my whole life". Another person, part of this group, is heard asking their friend to pick it up with their bare hands.

“My friends and I started the New Year off with a bang! So many incredible wildlife sightings! I will post them this week, but here’s my favourite: A 15+ foot Burmese Python crossing the road in Everglades National Park. We pinned the location and reported it, as they are a huge threat to our ecosystem," read the caption posted with the eerie video.

The video has garnered over 28 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were left stunned by the clip. One of the users wrote, “OMG! I would have loved it, but my husband would have had a panic attack, and he never would have let me get out of the vehicle, lol. Great video!" Another one wrote, “Wow!!! Incredible footage".

“Outstanding!!!! Monster python! I’m jealous," read another reaction to the clip.

According to National Geographic, Burmese pythons are among the world’s largest snakes and are native to Southeast Asia’s jungles and grassy marshes. They can grow to be 23 feet or longer in length and weigh up to 200 pounds. They spend a lot of time in the trees when they’re young. However, as they mature and their size and weight make tree climbing difficult, they become primarily ground dwellers. These snakes are also known to be excellent swimmers, with the ability to stay underwater for up to 30 minutes before surfacing for air. Burmese pythons are carnivores that prey on small mammals and birds.

