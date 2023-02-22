We often come across weird animal videos online. Sometimes, they are terrifying and sometimes adorable. Of the terrifying videos available online, there are many clips of reptiles, and speaking of which, have you heard of or seen a two-headed lizard? Just imagine what would happen if a person saw a lizard with two heads! Of course, they would be terrified.

A video in which we can see a lizard with two heads and one tail has gone viral. The clip is currently garnering views all over social media as it is creepy and scary at the same time.

The Instagram account UNILAD is famous for its weird videos. They recently shared the horrifying video of a lizard that has gone viral. This clip is of a small two-headed lizard. We often see clips of a two-headed snake or a frog on social media, but this time the video of this two-headed lizard has surprised everyone. The video has been labelled, “Two-Headed Bearded Dragon Snacking Together". Watch the video here:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Co5cG1kjVHg/

UNILAD captioned the video as, “They’re like conjoined twins. Animals born with two heads have a condition called Polycephaly. The term is derived from the Greek stems poly (Greek: “πολύ") meaning many."

In the video, the lizard is seen sitting on a plate. Many small insects are crawling in front of it and the two-headed lizard is eating those insects. Two heads and two stomachs of the lizard are visible along with its single tail. Both have two front legs like common lizards but only two back legs and a tail in total.

The weird video went viral in no time. Seeing the clip, many people shared their feedback. One of the users commented, “Everything about this is utterly terrifying", another queried, “Do they have two separate stomachs or do they share one?" “Will it matter if one eats more than the other?" asked a third user. Many viewers also shared shocking reactions. The video has garnered 1.5 million views on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here