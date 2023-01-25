Want to make sure you never skip a workout session again? If that’s a yes, this inspiring video of a 57-year-old man doing push-ups is for you. The clip will not only inspire you but will also bring a smile to your face and brighten up your lazy day. What’s so special about it, you may ask? Well, the man, in the video, performed the push-ups with his granddaughter lying on his back and holding onto him.

The now-viral video was shared by a user named Sandeep Mall on Twitter, who describes himself as a health coach and wildlife photographer in his bio. The clip opens up with the 57-year-old acing push-ups while his granddaughter clutched him hard. At one point, he can be heard telling his granddaughter, “Push up karein?"

“If you can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight. In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and my goal is I can do 15 reps at that time also," he tweeted along with the video. The clip has already collected 76,000 views and the numbers are only rising. Additionally, the tweet has received around 900 likes and the comment section is flooded with reactions.

A user, who was inspired by the 57-year-old man, wrote, “This is just terrific, Loved it. I’m more impressed with kiddo and the way she is holding you."

A fitness coach said, “Really cute! Also, one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones is staying in shape."

“Wonderful Sandeep ji, you are one of the examples of high living," one more added.

A user suggested the fitness enthusiast save the video for the future. “Enjoying piggyback ride – save this video for future."

Earlier, in a similar inspiring incident, an 80-year-old woman defied all the stereotypes surrounding age and fitness by taking part in the 2023 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. A video of the same was shared by the elderly woman’s granddaughter, Dimple Mehta, on her social media handle.

Bharti, the octogenarian woman was seen comfortably running in a saree and a pair of sneakers.

