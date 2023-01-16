Watch: 70 Tribals From Mudumalai Create Elephant Replicas From Lantana Camara Weed

To create public awareness about the need to protect wild animals, life-size models of elephants made out of Lantana Camara and an invasive flowering plant that restricts the growth of indigenous vegetation have been installed at Edward Elliott’s beach in Chennai. The elephant replicas were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Forests Minister M Mathiventhan on Friday, January 13. Sharing a video on Twitter, Supriya Sahu said that the weed used to create the replicas was removed from the jungles of Mudumalai.

The bureaucrat also mentioned that all the replicas were modelled after a real elephant after studying its features.

“There is an expert group that guided the tribals who have made these lantana elephants. The message of the lantana elephants on the beach in Chennai is that of harmony, living in harmony and coexistence. The message is very loud and clear that this planet belongs to all of us," said the IAS officer.

“70 tribals from Mudumalai have worked hard to make these beautiful Elephants from lantana weed-an invasive species that has spread in forests across the country threatening biodiversity. In Tamil Nadu we have removed lantana, prosopis and other invasives from 1200 hectares so far Tamil Nadu Forest," the caption of the video read.

Reacting to the video, Bollywood diva Dia Mirza commented, “Amazing."

The Twitterati is also amazed by the creation and has reacted to the video. One of the users said, “Great Workmanship Madam. It is Fantastic… Its elegance should be maintained. Those people are well-versed in the art of converting waste into wealth. Kudos to them."

Another person added, “Amazing it is a great initiative and above all a big salute to everyone involved."

A user also mentioned, “Message is loud and clear, we all together are responsible to make our planet better and sustainable. Love these bio elephants."

The video has received around 80 thousand views and counting since it was uploaded.

