The relationship between a father and son is always gratifying to watch. One such video of a 104-year-old father with his 70-year son is making a huge buzz on the internet. In the viral video, the son can be seen singing a song for his father. The video, which appears to be from Tamil Nadu, shows the father and son’s endearing relationship. The son’s loving gesture towards his father is winning hearts on the internet.

This viral video has been shared on Twitter by a user named GoodpersonSrini, who wrote, “Father is 100+, the son is 75. Can the coming generation sustain such relationships?" In the video, the 75-year-old son can be seen communicating with his father affectionately.

The video shows the father lying on the bed while his son explains something to him. When the father is unable to understand, the son approaches his ear and speaks. They then attempt to sing a song. Two other people are also present in the room and you can see them smiling throughout the father and son’s heartwarming interaction.

A person named Jagannathan commented on the post and claimed that the video was of his family. Thanking GoodpersonSrini, he wrote, “Thank you - he is my father. He is 104 years old. Now on January 19, we have celebrated his 105th birthday. My brothers are with them. I am 74 years old. This year on January 17, I celebrated my 75th birthday."

So far, the video has garnered over 4.5 lakh views. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Father tapping his fingers to the tune, in the end, was very heartening to watch. Love and care from loved ones can make all the problems in life look smaller". Another user commented, “Brilliant! Pray I get to interact with a dad who will turn 100 in 11 years! We enjoy cricket matches and movies together!" A third user wrote, “Wonderful to see the relationship between father and son.. nowadays most of the families don’t have that much bonding with the family members." One user also wrote, “Amazing … gut-wrenching."

