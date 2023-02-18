Home » BUZZ » Watch: 85-Year-Old Woman Rides 'World’s Fastest’ Zip Line With Her Daughter

"Doing the zipline today really made me feel alive," said the woman who ziplined at a speed of 100 mph across Penrhyn Slate Quarry.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 13:51 IST

Delhi, India

With her daughter Juliet, Sally Webster descended the 1.5 km-long and 500 ft-high zip line. (Image: Twitter/@Reuters)
Adventure-loving individuals don’t view age as a barrier to trying out new and thrilling hobbies. Sally Webster, an 85-year-old resident of a care facility from Cheshire, UK, raised the bar by riding on the ‘world’s fastest’ zip line. With her daughter Juliet, Sally Webster descended the 1.5 km-long and 500 ft-high zip line.

In a video posted by Reuters on Twitter, Webster can be seen ziplining rapidly at a speed of 100 mph while donning safety gear and goggles. She is spotted heading towards a magnificent vista of a quarry. Also spotted ziplining alongside her is her daughter Juliet, a 52-year-old yoga instructor. Webster, wearing a hard hat and padded safety gear, smiled and posed for photos with her daughter after finishing their descent. Webster can be heard in the video expressing how the experience left her awestruck. The video has received over 1 lakh views since being shared.

“Wow! Doing the zipline today really made me feel alive. I was nervous at first but so excited. I never thought at my age I’d see myself at the top of Snowdonia – never mind ziplining down it! The best part was getting to do the zipline together with my daughter," Webster told The Independent.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Webster rode through Penrhyn Slate Quarry in Wales on the Velocity 2 zipline operated by Zip World, which claims it to be the fastest zipline in the world.

“The drive to the summit was breathtaking, and seeing the mountain ranges and the fresh country air reminded me of where I grew up as a child," she continued. The octogenarian gained notoriety for her spirit of adventure after paragliding over Morzine, France, in her mid-sixties. She has spent a great deal of time hiking throughout East Anglia and other parts of Europe while being an active member of the Fulbourne Ramblers group for over 20 years.

As reported by the BBC, Webster’s trip to the zipline was planned after her care facility, Deewater Grange set up a “wishing tree" where residents could write in suggestions for new pastimes or interests.

first published: February 18, 2023, 13:35 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 13:51 IST
