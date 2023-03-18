The videos of animals in the wild often give us a sneak peek into the life in jungle and inform us about their various aspects such as hunting and their survival tactics. One such video has been making rounds on the internet, which shows a hippopotamus attacking a lion sleeping on a rock in the middle of a river.

The video starts with the lion resting on a rock. The videographer first zooms in and shows the lion sleeping on the rock, which is in the middle of a river. Then the camera pans out and shows a bunch of hippos surrounding the lion. For a few seconds, all the hippos seem to just observe the predator. But after that, one of them advances and attacks the lion, pushing him off the rock. Once into the water, the lion immediately lands on another hippopotamus, which was hiding underwater.

At first, things seem to go back to normal as the lion swims with its head out of the water; but after a couple of seconds, the hippo underneath makes a leap and tries to attack the lion. The lion then swims away and the video comes to an end.

The video was posted on YouTube on March 14. The clip has gathered more than 46 lakh views so far.

People in the comments were fascinated by the altercation between the hippos and the lion and expressed their thoughts on the video’s comment box.

A user commented, “I’m surprised the lion survived. This is gracious behavior from what I would expect from hippos."

Another user wrote, “Great find! The sound of the hippo brings back fantastic memories camping in Mana Pools on the Zambezi shoreline with my mom and dad in 2002. The hippos literally went on all night with their loud calls, what an amazing memory. RIP dad."

