Watch: A Rare Species Of Jellyfish Spotted 4,000 Feet Below Sea In Mexico

Of the millions of species discovered on Earth, nothing amazes people more than creatures found deep under the sea. One such aquatic being was discovered 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. This rare species of Jellyfish was captured illuminating its surroundings. Floating around with its bright tentacles, the creature certainly looked like an otherworldly creature. Mesmerized by the creature, social media users expressed how wonderful the jellyfish looked. To one user it looked like something straight out of James Cameron’s Avatar. For others, it was almost like an alien creature. But first, take a peek at the clip shared on Twitter here:

Reacting to it, one of the social media users wrote, “What magical mystical world exists when this marvelous creature is an adaptation to its environment? What is the significance of virtually every flight of fancy that constitutes its form? I’m in awe."

Another tweet read, “Nature is mind-blowing. we don’t even know what are the boundaries of nature are."

“People are searching for aliens in the sky meanwhile they are all underwater. I’m so happy that I never swim where I can’t see my foot or the sand," tweeted another user.

According to National Geographic, Jellyfish had existed since before Dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Despite having the word “fish" in their name, these beings aren’t fish. They are what can be called invertebrates, or animals with no backbones. The millions of years old species, the jellylike creatures are found in abundance in cold as well as warm ocean water. They are found in deep water and along coastlines.

To propel forward, jellyfish squirt water from their mouths. Their tentacles hang down from the smooth baglike body and are quite useful for catching their prey by stinging it. These tiny stinging cells in their tentacles, stun or paralyze their prey. That is when they consume them. Their digestion works at a super speed since floating around with undigested food will be impossible. While jellyfish do not purposefully attack humans, their stings can be painful and sometimes fatal. A jellyfish has an appetite for fish, shrimp, crabs, and tiny plants.

