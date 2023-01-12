WATCH: Afghani Woman Protests Against Taliban’s University Ban With Powerful Graffiti

As the Taliban continue to hold power in Afghanistan, a number of bans have been imposed on women. The door of education has been shut for the females and work opportunities are not available to them either. This has led Afghan women to be on the frontline of defiance, protesting peacefully for equality and their rights. Of one such demonstration, the former policy advisor to Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees & Resettlement, Shabnam Nasimi, has shared a clip on her Twitter handle. A woman holding a young child in her arms can be seen writing the words “Education, Work, Freedom" on the wall. Check it out here:

Admiring the bravery of the woman, social media users hoped for her voice to be heard. Yet they expressed their disappointment in witnessing such a situation in the modern world where basic rights are available to most women worldwide. Many wrote that women around the globe need to showcase their support for Afghani women. A Twitter user tweeted, “Women shouldn’t still need to fight for these things in this day and age. Brave woman."

Another tweet read, “Graffiti has always been a powerful art medium for protest and social change, which is why I love street artists. I hope her voice is heard!"

“The brave woman still exist! In the West, our obligation is to give them moral support and not forget them," another user tweeted.

This has not been the first demonstration of peaceful protest from Afghanistan that has made headlines. A while ago, a Kabul University Professor ripped his degrees apart on Live Television in a courageous display of support for women’s education. The clip was also shared by Shabnam Nasimi on Twitter. The professor first puts his degrees on display for the television before tearing them to pieces. Nasimi in the caption mentioned that the professor said, “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education."

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 they have imposed harsh policies restricting basic rights, particularly of women and girls. These include the dismissal of all females from leadership posts in the civil service and a prohibition on girls from attending secondary school. They are also banned from traveling unless accompanied by a male relative and require women’s faces to be covered in public at all times.

