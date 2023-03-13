Increasing deforestation, accompanied by rapid urbanisation, and a spike in the human population have all resulted in animals entering human habitats. As people continue constructing skyscrapers and buildings, creating residences, and workspaces, animals are slowly getting uprooted from their habitat. This often results in encroachment. We often stumble upon news that shows wild animals like elephants, tigers, and leopards, invading human habitats for food or shelter. Recently, another viral video of an angry, wild elephant straying into a marketplace, seemingly to attack the people on the site, has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Instagram by a user named Jaydeb Majumdar on February 20. The video opens with a group of people standing in a queue, outside a medical shop. The hoarding of the shop indicates that the video was captured in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. Moments into the visual footage, the group of people appear to see something at a distance which results in a panic-stricken environment.

Advertisement

A man can be seen running towards his scooter, parked near the pharmaceutical store to flee in the vehicle. Soon, an aggressive wild elephant dashes toward the man. Although the man was quick enough to escape from getting trampled to death by the giant tusker, the animal completely squashes his scooter.

Advertisement

The other buyers standing at the store were seen huddling together in acute fear. The elephant also destroys a bicycle by smashing it with its feet, before leaving the premises as abruptly as it came. “Angry Elephant Attack in Market" reads the caption of the post.

The dangerous video has sparked numerous reactions on social media with netizens posting a barrage of comments. One of them wrote, “If you finish the jungle, this is what will happen. The poor animal will come out to the streets." “Elephant be like… Give me the scooter. I am already 1 hour late for the party," joked another. “Maybe he wanted to drive a scooter," quipped a third user.

Advertisement

So far, the video has garnered more than 66.6 million views on Instagram, earning plenty of likes. Did the video of the possible elephant attack scare you too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here