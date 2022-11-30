Home » BUZZ » WATCH: Artist Creates Cillian Murphy's Cutout From Paper, Netizens Call Him 'Gifted'

WATCH: Artist Creates Cillian Murphy's Cutout From Paper, Netizens Call Him 'Gifted'

As the video proceeds, we can see the cutout turning out to be a beautiful replica of that image.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 12:43 IST

International

Artist Creates Cillian Murphy's Cutout From Paper. (Image: Instagram/@eduwoes)
Artist Creates Cillian Murphy's Cutout From Paper. (Image: Instagram/@eduwoes)

An artist’s creativity knows no bounds and this holds true for this man who has created a cutout of Irish actor Cillian Murphy by just using scissors and a paper. A video, uploaded on Instagram, by artist Eduardi Tsokolakyan shows the image of Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby on the screen. Right in front of it, he holds paper and scissors and starts doing the magic. As the video proceeds, we can see the cutout turning out to be a beautiful replica of that image.

“Cut portrait (Thomas Shelby)," read the caption. The video perfectly displays the talent of this artist. He has also uploaded similar cut portraits before. Have a look:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 11k likes. “I’m legitimately curious- what’s your method/approach? Do you plan your cuts beforehand? Is there a video or series I can watch to learn technique? It honestly looks like magic!" questioned an Instagram user.

Another person wrote, “Brilliant man beyond words to describe your talent! You are touched by a celestial force that only few since the dawn of age have been blessed by. Whatever you create cannot be taught. Anyone wanting to learn this intrinsic gift must come to the realisation that even if you master the technicality of this craft, Ed innately knows it without one lesson and his fluidity in the act of creation is art itself."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, American artist David Popa used charcoal and soil to draw portraits on floating ice blocks in the Baltic Sea. A video, uploaded on YouTube, gives a glimpse of the 29-year-old artist’s exceptional talent. It features an aerial view of one of Popa’s portraits where he is seen standing on huge sheets of ice and drawing the artwork. As the drone captures the breathtaking portrait from a higher altitude, it gets even more spectacular with small chunks of ice surrounding the big sheet and adding to the beauty of the painting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: November 30, 2022, 12:43 IST
last updated: November 30, 2022, 12:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Tina Dutta, Shivangi Joshi, Shweta Tiwari And Other TV Actresses Will Make You Drop Your Jaws With Their Hot Makeover