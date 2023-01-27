Art is something, which has the power to inspire mankind. The internet is full of talented people who share their talent on social media platforms. People love to showcase their talent be it live painting at weddings or painting using tea, leaving the internet in awe. Well, there is one addition to the list, an artist sketching the Taj Mahal from the monument’s spelling. Artist Akdev has left the internet stunned with his amazing skills.

The video opens on a blackboard with the word Taj Mahal written on it with chalk. The artist then starts to draw the monument using letters. And, the process is wholesome to watch.

Advertisement

“Taj Mahal naam se Taj Mahal drawing (Taj Mahal drawn with the name of Taj Mahal)," the caption of the post read.

The video and photo-sharing app users are stunned by the Instagram Reel and flooded the comments section with praises. One of them said, “Ye India hai or India ke log sab kuch kr skte hai jo duniya Puri mil ke nhi kr skti bs apne kuch log khud pr believe nhi krte or krna nhi chahte."

Another person added, “Kya baat h bhaaiii amazing painting, pehli baar kuch khaas dekha." One more user commented, “Wow… Fantastic drawing. Your thinking is outstanding."

Watch the beautiful art here:

The video has reached 41 million views since it was uploaded.

This is not the first art he has shared, but his entire page is full of such beautiful art. Recently, giving his tribute to the country on Republic Day, the artist shared another clip. The video begins with a blackboard and Army written on it. He drew a portrait of an army man holding India’s flag.

Advertisement

His entire Instagram page is about him converting words into full-fledged drawings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here