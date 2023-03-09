Art is enchanting. With its infectious allure, it can enthral almost all of us. People have experimented with various artistic mediums for millennia, including painting, sculpture, architecture, poetry, music, literature, and dance. Salvador Dal, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, and Vincent Van Gogh are among the most well-known painters of all time. Another artist of this era has shared a 3D painting but with some surprise.

A magnificent video of an artist creating an optical illusion is viral. The clip shows how the artist paints a majestic bird taking flight in the middle of a tree trunk. The amazing artwork looks like half the tree is floating in the air and the white bird is flying towards the sky. The video was shared on Twitter and has left netizens mesmerised. In the clip, a man can be seen painting the surrounding of a forest on a tree trunk with a white bird trying to make its flight in the sky in the middle. The 3D painting of the artist looks so realistic you won’t even notice that the tree trunk is there as it camouflages in the background.

Netizens were perplexed and praised the artwork for being simply mind-blowing. One user commented, “People amaze me with their ability. A different user said, “Absolutely outstanding." “Unbelievable," wrote a third user. Apart from this, the artist is known for his 3D painting. Another illusionary painting of the man on the tree trunk is viral. Have a look at this painting.

The artist covers the irregular surface of the tree trunk with a plastic cover. After that, he cleans the surface and starts his magic. He creates the same mountains and background scenery on the tree trunk.

Let’s talk about this visual optical illusion-3D Painting

3D stands for three-dimensional, which is to say something has a breadth, a height, and a depth (length). To create a sense of depth, 3D artists use a variety of tools, such as stereoscopic vision, accommodation, and parallax—an effect that results when various elements in a frame move at varying speeds—size familiarity, and aerial perspective.

