Watch: Baby Elephant Enjoys Bath Time As Mother Keeps A Watch

The animal kingdom never fails to intrigue humans. We often see videos of animals in their natural habitat on social media, and one such joyous video has piqued the interest online once again. The adorable video of an elephant calf playing in a pond has people swooning over the animal’s antics. The clip shows how a baby elephant relished every moment of his bath in the pond. The little tusker is seen wagging his truck, roaming, sitting in the water and much more. By the looks of its expressions, the baby elephant seems to be having a great time. The video also shows a few other elephants standing around the pond as if they’re protecting it from harm. The little tuskers can also be seen trying to get the attention of the other elephant while enjoying the little pool.

“Watch me, Mom!" read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has amassed close to 2 lakhs ever since it was shared online. Social media users were thrilled to watch the elephant calf enjoy itself. One of the users wrote, “How they stand around to protect him or her while she’s playing is so moving. The whole family and the little one".

Another user wrote, “Baby elephant having a ball in the water hole. Splashing away".

One more user wrote, “Look at this bebe having a great time, love to see it".

A user was reminded of the Jomo in the Disney documentary about Elephants by the clip.

Previously, another video of an elephant calf enjoying in a pool of water had gone viral. The elephant calf and its mother are seen walking together on the edge of a pool in the video. The calf, unable to contain its excitement at seeing the water, enters the pool and begins swinging its trunk while frolicking around. The mother, on the other hand, is seen patiently waiting outside. Along with the video, the caption read, “Every child’s first lesson begins with a pool of water".

The video garnered over 66 thousand views and counting.

