WATCH: Baby Flamingo Learning to Balance on One Leg Reminds Internet of Yoga

The one thing that separates flamingos from other birds is their ability to balance perfectly on one leg. However, the creatures aren’t born that way. Like how babies have to learn to walk, baby flamingos too learn how to balance. Now, a wholesome video of a baby flamingo learning how to balance on one leg has gone viral on social media. In the new clip, the baby is standing right beside a bright pink twiggy-leg flamingo, who appears to be its mother.

The short clip sees the chick trying to pick up its little legs several times. Every time, the baby tucks the leg under its fuzzy feathers, it misses balancing and sets the leg back again on the ground, before trying the whole process again. At one point in the clip, the hard work of the tiny creature is clearly visible when its legs end up shivering. But the baby doesn’t give up. Watch the video here:

As soon as the video appeared online, it became fodder for hilarious reactions leaving many to add funny anecdotes to the clip. A user wrote this is, “Me in the yoga class."

Another added, “I literally can hear him say “I’m trying my best here mom, okay!"

One more commented, “This reminds us of those classes of 5-6 year-olds getting their first ballet classes."

Meanwhile, a user said, “I have never understood how that (balancing on one leg) makes things easier for them."

The video has amassed over ninety thousand likes and more than 1.9 million views on the micro-logging site. According to Discovery, it is pertinent for baby flamingos to learn how to balance on one leg, as it is one of their preferred sleeping position. The reason behind the same remains unclear, but research indicates, it allows the birds to use less energy, and also it is stated to be just easier for them.

