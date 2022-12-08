Watch: Baraatis’ Unique Celebration At Wedding Sparks Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

The wedding marks one of the biggest days in a couple’s life. Indian weddings are quite famous across the globe for their rituals and traditions. In addition to that, they’re also popular for their delicious cuisine and extravagant celebrations. And, a hilarious video of some Baraatis’ unique way of celebrating at a wedding recently went viral on the internet and left many in splits.

In this video, some boys are seen having the time of their lives by banging empty vessels while dancing to a peppy song in the meal area. The video was shared on December 6 on Twitter. The hilarious caption of the tweet read, “Girls:- yha jyade instruments nahi baj rahe hai dance nhi karungi. Meanwhile Boys:- "

For many, the highlight of the video was the swarm of guests dancing their hearts out to the tunes of the DJ without any hesitance. They seemed to be enjoying themselves by banging plates and chairs to celebrate the happy occasion. Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, it was quick to catch a lot of eyeballs.

So far, the video has amassed more than 14k views and received over 650 likes on the micro-blogging platform. In the comments section of the tweet, many users shared some rib-tickling reactions to the video. One user jokingly pointed out that boys can also dance to the sound of a generator after a couple of drinks.

Another shared a poster of the film Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, starring Sonu Sood and Isha Koppikar.

Similarly, another video of guests from a wedding had gone viral on Instagram, some time back. In the clip, the guests instantly rush to the meal area as soon as its gates open. The video also showed waiters moving out of their way to make space for the guests running towards the dining area.

One of the highlights of the video for many viewers was watching a senior citizen rushing to the food court and filling his plate with each lip-smacking dish served at the wedding.

