There are so many wonders of nature that we have discovered throughout human existence. Nature does prove to us that there are some unique surprises around, be it a burning hole known as The Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan or The Shilin stone forest in China. A video of a waterfall which, instead of falling downwards, goes up in the air, is making the rounds on the internet. The Naneghat waterfall is located in Maharashtra’s Junnar. The mesmerising video has been shared on Twitter, leaving the users in awe. The caption of the post reads, “Due to strong winds this waterfall ‘flows’ upwards."

Twitter users are awestruck and have reacted to it. “If ever there was a place to meet spirits, this is it," one of the users said.

Another person reacted, “Wow, what a spectacle! Waterfall?…you mean Water-rise? The Wonders of God in Nature (sic)."

One more user added, “That is truly remarkable and oddly beautiful!"

Another user joked in the comment section by saying, “Reminds me of walking back from the pub that time & peeing in the wrong direction."

The video has reached 3.65 lakh views since it was uploaded.

The visuals are from the reverse waterfall in Naneghat situated in the serene mountain range in Maharashtra near the Konkan coast and Deccan plateau. Naneghat is located near Junnar in Pune and is three hours from Mumbai. If you are still wondering how this cascading beauty defies gravity, well it does not. There is no scientific phenomenon behind this but there is a simple reason behind this reserve effect. The place has the strong force of the winds that pushes the water in an upwards direction.

Now, if you are planning to visit this majestic beauty, remember to carry warm clothes as it might get a little chilly due to the strong winds near the mountain range. Carry an umbrella, and some snacks as you go for a trek to the mountain. The trek itself is about 4 to 5 kilometres long. The best time to visit this place is during monsoon as the reverse waterfall happens only when the force of the winds is strong enough.

