Watch: Bird Attacks Beehive To Feed On Larvae

Social media is home to some of the most fascinating wildlife videos. The interaction between different species of animals undoubtedly makes for an interesting watch. A video of a honey buzzard attacking a beehive for food went viral on Twitter, piquing the curiosity of many to know about the bird.

The footage shows the honey buzzard continually attacking the beehive in an attempt to consume larvae. As the video progresses, the predator bird is seen attacking the swarm of bees from different sides in order to satiate its hunger. “I’ve never heard of a Honey-buzzard before. I had no idea they attack honey bees’ nests for food," read the tweet.

Since being posted on November 30, the video gathered more than 3 lakh views. As it garnered more eyeballs, people in the comments section indulged in the conversation about birds, bees, and wildlife in general.

A user commented, “Between honey badgers and honey buzzards, any animal that has “honey" in the title should not be messed with apparently."

Another user revealed, “We had a breeding pair on our farm in Devon in the 1980s- was advised to not tell anyone at the time as they were so rare."

A third user pointed out, “Crested honey buzzard. It is a migratory bird that flies to Siberia, Japan, etc, during summers for breeding."

According to the Royal Society for Protection of Birds, the honey buzzard is a large bird of prey that has broad wings and a long tail. It loves eating larvae of wasps and bees. Their nests are mostly found in southern and eastern England, Wales, northern England, and northern Scotland. In winter, honey buzzards migrate to Africa. A honey buzzard can grow up to 60 centimetres in length and between 600-1,100 milligrams in weight. The wingspan of this bird is between 135 to 150 cm.

