WATCH: Black Cobra and Mongoose Get into Fierce Battle, Here's Who Won

In a true survival of the fittest manner, this black cobra and mongoose are showcasing their ultimate animosity. It is not a surprise that every time the two creatures cross each other’s path, a fierce battle is bound to happen. A clip shared on YouTube shows just how it unfolds. The mongoose shows its agility after repeatedly escaping the snake’s attack. It then grabs onto its head and demonstrates how patience and focus can win any battle. Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users were impressed by the showdown. Although quite a few mentioned that by the end of the clip it seemed like the mongoose was affected by repeated bites from the Black Cobra and the snake looked tired too. Nonetheless, the Mongoose certainly had the upper hand. A YouTube user commented, “Mongooses ARE NOT afraid of snakes, in fact they’re a main course for its diet! Also helps that they have a built in immunity to snake bites, it is the cobra who’s life is in peril if it ever comes across a mongoose!”

“Man I swear that little mongoose is a stone cold killer, has guts, and is fearless and you'll think that that king cobra is going to eat them but clearly that king cobra is the prey, the Mongoose is the King,” read another comment.

A third user wrote, “I need to know who won this rivalry.”

According to A-Z-Animals.com, if you have ever wondered who would win a battle between a king cobra and a mongoose, it is worth noting that the king cobra is a dominant snake with deadly venom. They are known to prey on other snakes. Meanwhile, mongooses are small but feisty mammals. They are gifted with precise senses, specialised in hunting venomous snakes. While a king cobra might look like it is at an advantage due to its size, venomous attack, and predatory behaviour, the ultimate win will be in the mongoose’s favour. This is due to its speed, resistance to venom, and ability to crush a snake’s skull with a single bite.

