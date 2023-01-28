The internet is full of videos, where we see animals attacking humans. Sometimes it’s the humans who provoke them, but they are also taken by surprise as a predator sneaks up from behind and tries to tear them apart. One such video, showing a diver being attacked by a shark, is going viral on Twitter.

The caption read, “Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions". The diver can be seen turning towards the camera underwater, most probably to strike a pose. The water is not clear enough for visibility. A shark sneakily attacks the diver as he turns towards the camera. The animal coming at the diver from behind is not visible to him or the videographer until the predator is too close. This terrifies both men. But luckily, the shark misses his chance as the man dodges by ducking down. The video ends with the man dodging, and nobody seems to be hurt.

The underwater footage went viral on the microblogging platform with more than 26 lakh views. The tweet itself had more than 78 lakh views and over 49,000 likes. People in the comments discussed the incident.

One user commented, “This is oddly a real-life interpretation of a scene in the novelised version of Jaws 2." Another user wrote, “Not that big of a deal, swim with Sharks expect Sharks to be as interested as you. Love your page though, great videos."

A third user expressed, “I’m more interested in his gear. No tank. That could be an umbilical cord but I’ve never seen one that looks like that or goes to a belt. Any commercial divers here that can explain this?"

A lot of others found the video terrifying and they wished nobody had experienced anything similar.

