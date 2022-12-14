Watch: Bone-Chilling Video Of a Pufferfish Devouring Snake, Scorpion And Centipede

There are some extremely dangerous species of fish that should not be kept with other species in an aquarium. One such fish is the Pufferfish. It qualifies every criterion for being called dangerous and ferocious. Carnivorous fish are a common sight, but what makes Pufferfish the scary species alive? The answer lies in this old, terrifying video, which has now resurfaced on the Internet.

The clip shows a pufferfish devouring a snake, a scorpion and a centipede, one after the other. The video will make for an extremely uncomfortable watch and is not for the faint-hearted ones. It was shared on Twitter by an account named @OTerrifying, with the caption, “Fish who eats everything thrown at it". It has garnered over 1 million views. The clip was shared on December 12 and retweeted 4,000 times.

The video shows a pufferfish, alone in an aquarium tank, being fed. The most toughest and heart-wrenching sight is when this fish eats a ferocious scorpion.

Advertisement

As if this wasn’t enough, a user shared another heart-wrenching video of a pufferfish gobbling a crab. Users were left stunned, as this fish nearly pounced on the crab the moment it was dropped in the aquarium. Despite the crab trying hard to get out of the pufferfish’s clutches, it failed.

After watching these bone-chilling videos, some users might be intrigued to know more about the Pufferfish. They contain a toxic substance, which makes them foul-tasting and potentially deadly to other fishes. Pufferfish can inflate themselves into a ball shape to evade predators.

Advertisement

Also known as blowfish, they fill their elastic stomachs with huge amounts of water (and sometimes air). After that, they blow themselves up to several times their normal size. Also, there is enough poison in one pufferfish to kill 30 adult humans, and currently, there is no known antidote as well. Despite this danger, pufferfish are eaten with great relish in Japan.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here