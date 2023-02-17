Crocodiles are considered dangerous predators, and their attacks are often unpredictable. These reptiles tend to sneak up on their potential prey, taking them by surprise and pouncing on their next meal in the blink of an eye. People always try to maintain a safe distance in a crocodile-prone region, wary of these animals. However, a recent viral video of a boy carrying a baby crocodile on his back might change your perception of crocodiles being vicious predators.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Twitter on February 16. The loosely translated caption of the post reads, “The crocodile’s self-esteem immediately dropped." The visual footage captures a boy carrying a baby crocodile, more commonly known as a hatchling, on his back. The little kid holds the reptile’s forelimbs with his hands, drawing them closer to his shoulder, while the baby croc’s hind limbs hang below.

A group of spectators present on the spot seems to be amused by the boy’s fearless act. Some of them even start recording the incident on their cell phones. Although there is no mention of the place, the premises from where the video was taken indicates that it is from a fishing village. Upon closer inspection, one can also spot insulated fish containers lined up on the street.

The video has sparked a laughter fest on Twitter with netizens dropping their innumerable reactions in the comments. “The crocodile can say, “It’s up to you, your choice," commented one user. “Crocodile is tired," quipped another. “The crocodile was unconscious so he was carried home," joked a third individual.

So far, the visual footage has garnered more than 576,000 views on the microblogging platform. However, this is not the first time humans were seen sharing an out-of-the-ordinary bond with reptiles like crocodiles, alligators and snakes.

In another viral video some time ago, shared on Tik Tok, a man was captured entering a restaurant with an alligator in his arms. A report by Times Now claimed that in addition to treating the reptile, like his own child, the man, Louie Morehead, who was the owner of the restaurant, even dressed the alligator in a yellow T-shirt. Louie named his pet Sweetie.

