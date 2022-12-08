Watch: Boy Gets Separated From Family on Metro, And Then This Stranger Stepped In

Social media keeps serving us some heartwarming videos. One such video showing a little boy lost on the metro has surfaced on the internet. The video of a boy sobbing uncontrollably after being separated from his parents is going viral. When a stranger comes forward to help, he collapses on the ground, as seen in the viral video clip. The co-passenger tries to soothe him. The boy is relieved after he manages to call his parents.

The caption of the video said, “This young boy lost his parents on the metro but this kind stranger stepped in to calm him down and offer help. Boy was able to make contact with his father and was reunited with him several minutes later."

One of the users said, “Imagine a time when cell phones didn’t exist. We often forget how fortunate we are to live in these times where we can contact anyone from anywhere in the world by dialling a number." While another wrote, “Poor kid. That is such a scary feeling. So nice that someone helped him."

The video was posted by the official account of Goodnews Moment, which is very popular for spreading heart-warming content. Though the video was removed from its feed later.

