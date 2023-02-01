Don’t we see so many street artists performing and stealing a million hearts once their videos go viral on the web? From amazing paintings on the roadside to power dance moves, these artists ooze talent. Some are also often seen playing and singing beautiful music. Recently, a boy started showcasing his talent in the middle of the road and people couldn’t take their eyes off his brilliant stunts on a bicycle.

This video has been shared on Instagram account mechascirco_bmx, which has blown people’s minds. The artist stopped in the middle of the road with a bicycle, sat on its handle and started rotating a ball on one leg and juggling three knives in his hands. Watch the video:

The video immediately went viral. When the boy stopped in the middle of the road with a small cycle as soon as the red light turned on, he started juggling the knives, a ball on one leg, a ring on the handle of the cycle and a knife in his hands. During this time, he was also seen doing amazing feats with his hands while sitting on the handle of the cycle and balancing the wheel with the other leg. Anyone would stop and take a look. The boy then impressed everyone with his incredible balancing, juggling and acrobatics skills.

By sharing the video, the artist thanked all those who supported him or recognised and liked his talent. Seeing the clip one of the users commented, “I felt like a kid at the circus with such talent." Another user wrote, “Wow." “Amazing," wrote a third user. People could not help but praise his art and acrobatics.

