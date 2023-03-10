Tying the nuptial knot with the love of your life is always special. It’s a commitment of vowing to stay with each other till eternity. Weddings indeed come with a lot of fun festivities. From the mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies, to the final big day, everyone enjoys themselves to the fullest. However, along with the joy, there also comes a dash of overwhelming emotions that engulfs both the bride and groom. In numerous wedding videos, we see the bride and groom getting emotional, crying pools of tears. And this particular viral video, doing the rounds on the internet, is the perfect example of the same.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram on February 22. It captures a bride and groom breaking into joyful tears after seeing each other at their wedding. The clip has also touched the hearts of netizens. The bride can be seen decked up in a heavily-embellished maroon-hued lehenga while the groom sported a cream-coloured sherwani that he styled with a maroon shawl, draped over his shoulders.

The duo can be seen crying together on a stage, presumably delighted and overwhelmed at the same time by their happy union. The newlyweds are nothing but pure couple goals as they wipe tears, before engaging in a short conversation. After consoling one another, they face the camera to get their pictures taken.

The video attracted the attention of social media users in no time who queued up in the comment section to drop their reactions. “My eyes welled up," exclaimed one user. Another wished, “May I also find someone as loving as they are." “How cute," exclaimed a third netizen.

So far, the video has garnered more than 1,36,000 views on Instagram. This is not the first time that such heartfelt wedding encounters have been captured on camera. In another video, the groom was captured getting emotional upon seeing his wife-to-be in front of him at their wedding. Take a look at the video:

In the close-up view, both the bride and groom can be seen unable to control their tears as they face each other. Weeping tears of joy, they consoled one another as the groom held his beloved’s hands and admired her soon-to-be-wife from head to toe.

