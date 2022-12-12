Watch: Bride and Groom Fight During Varmala Ceremony, The Reason is Hilarious

Wedding ceremonies are among the most special moments of one’s life. However, chaotic events can occur during these functions. Recently, an unexpected tussle took place at a wedding in Bihar’s district of Sitamarhi. Now, the incident has made headlines and is making huge noise among the masses.

It all started after a fight between the bride and groom broke out on the stage following the garland ceremony. Bride and Groom engaged in a heated argument over who will take the photos first. The two engaged in a fight over taking pictures during the varmala ceremony. But the tension increased when the matter became serious and took an ugly turn. The situation worsened and several people were injured when the chairs were thrown at the spot.

This incident even got people injured and they were taken to the hospital due to their critical condition. Not only this, but even after the tussle was defused, the groom hesitated to continue with the wedding.

The recent case is being told to be from the Bhasar Machha village of Sitamarhi. The matter also reached the police station. Initially, the groom was so annoyed with the fight that he refused to tie the knot, but after much convincing and intervention from the police, he decided to finish the ritualistic marriage.

This is not the first time such incidents have often come to the fore in the season of weddings. However, a physical fight is usually less anticipated but this time it could be seen evident at the wedding ceremony. The very unexpected tussle took place at a wedding and created a situation of panic among the attendees.

