Watch: Bride Falls While Shooting a Reel, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

In the viral video, the bride can be seen in her wedding attire in a heavily embellished lehenga.

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 11:53 IST

Delhi, India

In this hilarious clip, a lovely bride is making a video on the trending version of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, donning a heavy lehenga.
Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja is currently trending all over the internet. People are making reels on a remixed rendition of this track. Ever since the Pakistani girl Ayesha danced to this song at a wedding, there has been a flood of reels and videos from all over the world. Now, a video of a bride has surfaced, and it has gathered a lot of attention.

In this hilarious clip, a lovely bride is making a video on the trending version of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, donning a heavy lehenga. But while shooting for the reel, she falls.

In the viral video, the bride can be seen in her wedding attire in a heavily embellished lehenga. Before the bride went to the wedding hall, she was shooting a reel, which she probably wanted to keep as a memory to remember for the rest of her life.

The bride moves forward, dancing to the song, and falls because of her heavy lehenga. Seeing her falling, the person making the video runs to pick her up; while the bride who fell started laughing. Due to the lehenga’s weight, she was unable to get up, making the entire incident even more hilarious.

This video has been shared on Instagram by an account named x._.love.07. The clip went viral immediately. After watching the video, many viewers reacted to it with their hilarious anecdotes. Commenting on the video, one of the users wrote, “Ye bhi record kar liya." While another one commented, “Perfect landing". Many showered laughing emoticons on the post.

first published: December 26, 2022, 11:53 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 11:53 IST
