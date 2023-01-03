Watch: Bride Performs Chin-Ups At Her Reception, Groom Follows Suit

Hardcore fitness enthusiasts never miss a chance to work out those muscles and their obsession with training often moves beyond the gym as well. Even if the gym is not accessible at the moment, they often will use environmental objects as props to train themselves. However, can you imagine someone exercising on their wedding day? A video that is going viral recently shows a bride and the groom flexing their workout skills right at their wedding reception, while surrounded by guests.

In a video shared on Instagram weddingsutra, while dancing at the wedding, the bride suddenly did something that left the onlookers stunned. The bride was seen dancing in a beautiful pink lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. However, she does not just slay with her looks but with her fitness as well as soon, she grabs hold of a bar and is seen performing chin-ups with absolute ease. The guests are seen cheering for her as she does so.

Advertisement

However, the groom is not far behind as he also uses the same bar to perform pull-ups while the crowd cheers for him as well. Take a look at the viral video.

The video has received a great response from users, who have been left amused. One user commented, “Is this how people celebrate weddings nowadays," while another joked, “They should have got married in the gym". Many users also thought that the couple probably met in the gym and fell in love. Some users, though, felt that the couple was merely trying to show off in the large gathering.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here