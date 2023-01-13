Watch: Bride's Heart-touching Act On Her Wedding Day Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

A wedding beautifully captures the heartfelt journey of a couple, from being just two different individuals to life partners. It is a path to many heartfelt memories filled with fun, joy, tears and lots of love that surround the bride and the groom on the most special day of their life. A social media user has recently shared an Instagram reel, which depicts a similar priceless memory of this special day.

In this reel, the bride is going to tie the nuptial knot with the groom. The groom suffered a fracture and was unable to stand in the garland ceremony. Understanding this, the bride bent on her knees, so that the man could exchange the garland while sitting comfortably.

Advertisement

This heart-touching reel was shared on December 9 last year. The beauty of this reel was further accentuated by the song Tere Bin from the film Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi have provided their euphonious vocals to this number. Tanishk has also composed the music.

Social media users were left teary-eyed after watching this reel and showered it with compliments. A user commented that he has absolutely no words to describe how moving this moment is. Another commented that when partners support each other at their worst times, then it is an applause-worthy moment.

A social media user also wished that both bride and groom continue to support each other like this. Others commented with heart emoticons, displaying their love for the reel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A similar story of a bride and groom went viral in 2016. Both were deeply in love with each other and decided to marry after knowing each other for 30 years. They had to prepone the wedding, after knowing about the groom’s pancreatic cancer was in its terminal stage. They then decided to turn the wedding into a charity fundraising event. In this event, the bride did something, which will be remembered for many generations to come. She decided to shave her head in Craig’s honour and support those affected by life-limiting illness.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here