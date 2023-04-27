Watch: Broadway MD Talks In Hindi And Compares Life In New York To Life In Mumbai

Social media is full of entertaining videos of people interacting and revealing interesting stories. A similar video showing an NRI discussing Mumbai with an American man in New York has surfaced on Instagram.

The video starts with the Instagram user asking the American man how life in Mumbai was as compared to his life in New York. To his surprise, the old man started talking in Hindi and said that life in Mumbai was nice and “first class". The man said that he felt like a king living in an Indian metropolitan city.

The man further revealed that as soon as he moved to New York he became a “naked beggar" referencing his poor financial condition in the American city. The caption of the video read – “Met a random New Yorker who happened to live in India for 5 years! He spoke amazing Hindi and he described his life in Mumbai as king-size and in New York, as full of hustle! What a guy! Also offered us free tickets to Broadway show as he is MD there." The man was revealed to be named Andre.

The video went viral with over 36 lakh views and more than 4.23 lakh likes. People in the comments expressed how fun the video was to watch.

A user wrote – “The way he is calling his name - Andre bhai Andre."

Another user commented – “I lived a king’s life in Delhi, became a beggar when I moved to Mumbai."

A third user wrote – “I have met this guy too. He knows Gujarati too."

The video was shared by Vlogger Sanjay Meriya who loves to post videos about his life in New York as Doctor and DJ. Sanjay met Andre in New York and the astonishing interaction generated a lot of traction on the video. Andre is the MD of Broadway, which is a huge position to hold and even though one may think that the job pays him well, his words about life in New York give us an insight on how difficult it is to survive in the American concrete jungle.

