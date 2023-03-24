It is because of the brave Indian soldiers protecting the borders, the citizen can rest their heads on a pillow peacefully at night. What goes behind the scenes is not as easy as it might seem to most citizens. The soldiers have to fight against testing climate and other forces beyond their control to make sure the country is safe and protected. BSF Kashmir shared a glimpse of this on their official Twitter handle, sharing how the jawans fight against the snow and cold to patrol the border. Alongside the tweet, they wrote, “Jeet ka samandar chunautiyon bhara hai, par mere andar bhi us jeet ko paane ka ek zajba bhara hai. Kashmir seemaant. Seema suraksha bal - sarvada satark (The ocean of victory is full of challenges. But I also have a passion to get that victory. Kashmir Frontier. Border Security Force - Always Vigilant.)"

The tweet has evoked a barrage of responses from users, with many expressing their pride and gratitude towards the soldiers. Many thanked the soldiers for their contribution, while others called them the real heroes who protect people, highlighting the immense respect that the soldiers command in the hearts of citizens. The tweets reflect the deep admiration that people have for the soldiers who serve the country with bravery and dedication, safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring its safety. “Proud that we have such amazing soldiers protecting us. Thank you all for your contribution," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Our real heroes are here to protect us from every human disaster."

“A royal salute to our protectors…" a user tweeted.

Soldiers have a hard life indeed. Most survive in harsh conditions yet make the best of their circumstances. Amidst the challenging conditions of the high-altitude and harsh weather, a cricket match was played by a group of Indian army soldiers on a makeshift ground at the picturesque Galwan valley. The pictures of the cricket competition shared on social media were organized by the Patiala Brigade Trishul Division and released by the Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, which is responsible for guarding the LAC in the Ladakh sector. Despite sub-zero temperatures, soldiers are seen enthusiastically playing the game, bowling, fielding, and batting, with snow-capped mountains standing tall in the backdrop.

The snaps have since garnered thousands of views, with many praising their dedication to the country while still creating good memories through shared happiness.

