Watch: Buffalo And Lioness At Loggerheads, Guess Who Won?

A video of a buffalo attacking a lioness is going viral on the internet.

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 19:02 IST

The video has been taken by a person who was on a trip to a jungle safari and recorded the entire scene from a jeep.
Animal kingdom often amuses us with their actions, some of them are adorable, making our hearts swell, while some are ferocious and horrifying and send chills down our spine. Videos of animals in their natural habitat, especially carnivores and their hunts, often get viral on social media. One such video is making a buzz on social media. A video of a buffalo attacking a lioness is going viral on the internet.

The video opens with lionesses feasting on their hunted animal when a furious black wild buffalo storms them. It took the buffalo no time to toss a lioness up in the air. She then turns and starts attacking the buffalo, while the other lionesses also follow suit. The buffalo then flees while the injured lioness can be seen limping.

The video has been taken by a person who was on a trip to a jungle safari and recorded the entire scene from a jeep. The caption of the video reads, “Vicious." Take a look at the video:

The microblogging site users were left amazed by the video. One of the users wrote, “You can see the buffalo’s horn piercing through the other side of the lion at 5 seconds!"

Another person commented, “Can’t believe the other lions just stood there and recorded this instead of helping…cough couch."

A third user added, “Cape Buffalo look like cows, but they’re one of the most aggressive animals in Africa. They have to be."

The clip has reached more than 1 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a rare sight of a deer following a leopard in a night glare went viral on social media. The video showed the leopard and deer walking together peacefully. In contrast to the leopard’s usual behaviour, the clip gave a glimpse of a forest hunter and his prey together.

first published: March 11, 2023, 19:02 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 19:02 IST
