Leopard Tried To Run Away With A Buffalo Calf But It Wasn't As Easy As Expected

A video featuring a leopard with eyes on its hunt is making the rounds on the internet. It shows a leopard rushing into a herd of buffaloes and grabbing a calf in between its teeth and running away. And all this while a few cars can be seen standing on the unconstructed road. The video was recorded by a person sitting in one of the cars and was shared by an Instagram page called Wildlife Stories with the caption, “Buffalo attacked by a leopard." The now-viral video opens with some vehicles waiting for a herd of buffaloes to clear the way. In just seconds, out of nowhere, a leopard can be seen dragging a calf towards the other end. Well, it wasn’t a cakewalk for the leopard. The buffaloes without wasting any time are seen running after the leopard to save the calf.

Now, the Internet is divided after watching the video. While several users, in the comments section, hailed the courage of the buffaloes running after the leopard. Many claimed that both animals are fighting for their life.

One user commented, “Wow nature’s love for their young ones, saving the best they can."

Another added, “Buffaloes’ reactions were impressive… They don’t hesitate or even stop and think… They just go and help each other at all costs…"

A third user wrote, “Life or death struggle. The calf is fighting for his life. The leopard is fighting starvation and, therefore, also for his life." Some were even wondering about the conclusion of the video. A person said, “Better run leopard." Another replied, “You are wrong, the leopard is taking young buffalo between his teeth." So far the video has been viewed more than 121 thousand times.

