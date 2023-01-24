The battle between wildlife creatures is always intense to watch. Seeing one dominate the other often leaves the onlookers biting their nails. One such battle between a full-grown buffalo and a Nile crocodile was caught on camera. From South Africa’s Lowveld region came a video on YouTube where a group of buffaloes was seen enjoying their time at a water body. That is until a crocodile attacks. Upon sighting the water creature, most buffalos run for protection but the croc is able to grab one by its mouth. What might seem like a lost cause for the land animal turns out quite differently. The buffalo does not instantly give up and because of that it is able to drag it out by grabbing it from its snout. Check out the entire clip here:

Social media users were amazed by both creatures. Some expressed their shock at how the other buffalos did not come to aid the one caught by the croc. Others could not help but praise the strength of the aquatic creature. A YouTube user wrote, “I really thought the other Buffalo were gonna stomp that croc out or do literally anything to help, but they just stood there."

“The fact that the croc still clung on to the buffalo in spite of such a poor grip demonstrates its enormous bite strength," another user commented.

Another comment read, “What gets me is the other buffalo. Once the crocodile is on land, why did they not stand on its back? It appears buffalo do not feel safe unless all four hooves are on the ground. I have noticed it before, when lions have the mouth grip to suffocate the buffalo, and the buffalo goes out of its way not to stand on the lion."

According to the caption mentioned on the post, this was a pretty unusual sight. It is because crocodiles do not risk being injured and the loss of energy for an animal that is as huge as a buffalo. It was more than likely that the croc was desperate for a meal and hence, took such a risk. Since there was ample rainfall in the area where the clip was shot, it meant smaller animals are not forced to go near a large watering hole to quench their thirst. This leaves creatures like crocodiles with fewer meals at their disposal. They need to adapt, which means their only hope is to catch a meal by surprise.

