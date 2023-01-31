Viral videos of animals engaging in mischief are often loved by people. But this time, a video of a camel amused and shocked the people. In a recent viral video, a woman can be seen taking a selfie with a camel. The video shows the woman standing close to the camel’s fence in a bid to click a selfie. However, she received the shock of her life as the animal bit and chewed off her blonde hair.

The video was first shared on TikTok. Now, it has been garnering huge attention on other social media handles. Not so long ago, the clip was shared on Instagram. While sharing the video, the user prayed for the good health of the woman.

While sharing the video, she wrote, “May the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon her". So far, the video has received over 9.9 million views and 107K likes. Moments after the video was shared online, several social media users commented on the video.

One user wrote, “Got to admire her dedication to securing her ‘gram-worthy shot to impress her ‘friends’ even as the camel is devouring half her scalp". Another commented, “Not the kind of haircut she signed up for". One user also wrote, “Is the camera guy going to help her…at all?"

Some social users could not stop laughing upon seeing the video. Check out the video here:

There have been many instances when such videos have left the internet laughing out loud. Clicking selfies with animals is quite common but some people go the extra mile to get the picture perfect and it leads to something disastrous or hilarious. And this viral video is a testimony of the same. If you haven’t checked the video yet, go and check out the above link.

