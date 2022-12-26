WATCH: Canada's Holiday Train Decked up in Christmas Lights Spreads Festive Cheer

With people swamped up by Christmas and new year vibes, a video of a train from Canada has gone viral for its delightful lighting and festive vibe. The video, shared on Twitter, shows a moving train. However, what makes it unique is that it is decked up with vibrant decorations which illuminate the region that the train passes by.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is a special train that runs across Canada and the USA every year in the months of November and December as a part of the holiday tradition. This year’s cross-continent tour was the first in-person tour since 2019. The train toured for its 24th year from November 23 to December 19 and was first launched in 1999 to gather funds and supplies for various food banks. This year, the train has raised around CA $1.3 million and in terms of food, the total quantity collected was around 121,000 pounds (over 54800 kg).

The video was accompanied by a tweet that read, “Here’s the delightful Canadian Pacific Holiday Train going through Alberta." The clip has staked up over 9 lakh 89 thousand views and more than 13,000 likes with several users commenting on the amazing decor on the train.

One user wrote, “It’s pretty incredible to see it coming alongside you on the highway."

Another user commented, “That’s so lovely. I bet the kids love seeing it go through."

A third user comments, “Wow. Fantastic!! I didn’t even know that was a thing. Thanks for sharing."

The train does not offer rides to the general public, but it offers free performances at its pit stations. This year, it travelled to 168 localities and held concerts with well-known singers that requested donations from the audience. This year’s train events will feature performances by Alan Doyle, Mackenzie Porter, Lindsay Ell, and other artists.

According to Canadian Pacific, the shows put on by the holiday train are free to attend and the attendees are only asked to bring in “cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able."

