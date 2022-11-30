Watch: Cat Gets Its Head Stuck In A Milk Bucket

There is an Italian proverb that goes – “Big mouthfuls often choke." The proverb discourages people from becoming greedy, as gluttony often results in a person’s downfall. This moralistic teaching is applicable in every sphere of a person’s life. Not just humans, but it seems like the animal kingdom too suffers from the repercussions of being overly greedy. Recently, a viral video of a cat getting its head stuck in a milk bucket has been doing the rounds on the internet. A cat’s love for milk is known to all. Though this poor fellow’s greed for stealing milk literally cost it its head.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter on November 28. “The cat was punished for stealing milk," read the tweet. The 11-second clip opens with a cat whose head is stuck inside a milk vessel. The sly feline presumably wanted to steal some milk from the bucket, under the oblivion of the people.

The cat, with its head inside the steel bucket, appeared to try and get rid of the vessel. It walked on the streets, swaying its head from side to side, appearing to be unsure of how to free itself from the trouble. The video leaves viewers on a disappointing note as it’s unclear whether the cat was able to take its head out of the milk bucket or not.

This is not the first time that we have come across such animal videos, which show them in a similar situation to the cat. Earlier, in another viral video, a black bear’s cub was seen having a near-death experience as its head got stuck in a bucket.

The video was shared by The Dodo on Facebook. The horrifying footage reveals a man desperately trying to help a baby bear take off the bucket. After a tremendous effort and some aid from others, the man was finally able to take the bucket out, by sawing the utensil.

